Lady A musician Dave Haywood expecting third child
UPI News Service, 06/06/2024
Lady A musician Dave Haywood is going to be a dad of three.
The 41-year-old performer is expecting his third child with his wife, Kelli Haywood.
Haywood shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a family photo featuring his two children with Kelli, son Cash Van, 9, and daughter Lillie Renee, 6.
"I've always been a big fan of trios!" he captioned the post, appearing to reference Lady A also being a trio. "Baby Boy Haywood coming in July."
Haywood's Lady A bandmate Charles Kelley reacted in the comments, writing, "Hard secret to keep. Now I can shout it out."
Lady A consists of Haywood, Kelley and Hillary Scott. Haywood and Scott previously announced in August 2017 that they were both expecting children that winter -- Haywood and Kelli welcomed Lillie that December, while Scott gave birth to twin daughters, Betsy and Emory, in January 2018.
Lady A released its ninth album, What a Song Can Do, in October 2021. The country music trio is currently touring and will next perform Friday in Nashville.
