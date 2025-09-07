Lady Gaga won Artist of the Year Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards, one of 12 categories for which she was nominated.

She thanked her "little monsters" for "always supporting me and always supporting the monster in me."

"I hope as you navigate through the mayhem of daily life you are reminded of the importance of art in your life," Lady Gaga said.

Lady Gaga has the most nominations at this year's VMAs, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year. She won three categories announced before the live event -- for Best Album (Mayhem) and Best Direction and Best Choreography for "Abracadabra."

Doja Cat and Kenny G opened the night at UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y., evoking the 1980s in a performance of Doja Cat's "Jealous Type." Best New Artist nominee Lola Young sang her hit, "Messy."

Latin music artist Ricky Martin sent it back to the late 1990s with "Living' La Vida Loca" followed by a medley of his biggest hits. He was selected to receive this year's Latin Icon Award.

Other winners announced ahead of the live show included Tate McRae for Song of the Summer ("Just Keep Watching"); Ariana Grande for Video of the Year ("Brighter Days Ahead"); Kendrick Lamar for Best Hip-Hop ("Not Like Us"); Mariah Carey for Best R&B ("Type Dangerous"); Sombr for Best Alternative ("Back to Friends"); Coldplay for Best Rock ("All My Love"); and Alex Warren for Best New Artist.