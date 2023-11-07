Kyle Richards says she and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, are "separated" but not divorcing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star addressed her relationship status with Umansky during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon after mistakenly fueling divorce rumors.

Richards said she misspoke on the BravoCon red carpet when asked about Umansky.

"I misspoke on the carpet today. Two times I had to correct someone when they said 'divorce.' I said 'separated' and then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere," the star explained. "So that was my bad."

"We're still amicable," she added.

Richards also responded to her former friend and RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump expressing empathy about her split from Umansky.

"I thought that was very sweet of her," she said. "She also has a long, successful marriage -- I still consider my marriage with Mauricio a success. We're still a love story. I love him very much."

Richards and Umansky confirmed their separation in October after 27 years of marriage. The pair have three daughters together, Alexia, Sophia and Portia, as well as Richards' daughter Farrah from her previous marriage.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Umansky has since been linked to his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater.

Richards got emotional while discussing her separation from Umansky during a panel Sunday at BravoCon.

"A lot of people think, 'What are you doing? Just pull it together. Fix everything,'" she said. "Obviously, that's what I would want. This is not my idea of a fairytale, clearly."

Richards and Umansky had spent Fourth of July as a family amid rumors of their split. The pair denied divorce claims at the time.