The animated adventure, Kung Fu Panda 4, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $58.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Dune: Part Two with $46 million, followed by Imaginary at No. 3 with $10 million, Cabrini at No. 4 with $7.6 million and Bob Marley: One Love at No. 5 with $4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ordinary Angels at No. 6 with $2 million, Madame Web at No. 7 with $1.12 million, Migration at No. 8 with $1.1 million, Yolo at No. 9 with $840,000 and Wonka at No. 10 with $600,000.