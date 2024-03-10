'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $58.3M
UPI News Service, 03/10/2024
The animated adventure, Kung Fu Panda 4, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $58.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Dune: Part Two with $46 million, followed by Imaginary at No. 3 with $10 million, Cabrini at No. 4 with $7.6 million and Bob Marley: One Love at No. 5 with $4 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Ordinary Angels at No. 6 with $2 million, Madame Web at No. 7 with $1.12 million, Migration at No. 8 with $1.1 million, Yolo at No. 9 with $840,000 and Wonka at No. 10 with $600,000.
