Kristin Chenoweth swears off 'Family Feud' after lewd answer
UPI News Service, 09/19/2022
Kristin Chenoweth says she won't return to Family Feud after giving a lewd answer on the long-running game show.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 54-year-old singer and actress discussed her viral answer during Monday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Chenoweth appeared as a contestant in an August episode of "Family Feud" for charity. When asked to name a woman's favorite part of a man to kiss after the lips, Chenoweth answered, "Rhymes with heinous."
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.