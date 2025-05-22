Netflix released a trailer for KPop Demon Hunters, an animated film about a girl group whose members moonlight as demon hunters.

The trailer, released Thursday, shows pop stars Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho ), Mira (voiced by May Hong) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-young Yoo) gearing up for battle against soul-stealing demons.

"When they aren't selling out stadiums, K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet -- an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise," the film's official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Byung Hun Lee.

KPop Demon Hunters is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans from a script by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang and Appelhans.

The film releases June 20 on Netflix.