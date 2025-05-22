'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
UPI News Service, 05/22/2025
Netflix released a trailer for KPop Demon Hunters, an animated film about a girl group whose members moonlight as demon hunters.
The trailer, released Thursday, shows pop stars Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (voiced by May Hong) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-young Yoo) gearing up for battle against soul-stealing demons.
"When they aren't selling out stadiums, K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet -- an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise," the film's official synopsis reads.
