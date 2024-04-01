20th Century Studios is teasing the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in Imax theaters.

The studio shared an Imax trailer for the film Monday featuring Owen Teague (It) and Freya Allan (The Witcher).

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) and the fourth film in the reboot of the Planet of the Apes franchise.

The movie takes place 300 years after the death of Caesar, the chimpanzee protagonist of the first three films, a future where apes are now the dominant species and humans have "been reduced to living in the shadows."

"As a new tyrannical ape leaders builds his empire, one young ape will undertake a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike," an official synopsis reads.

The Imax trailer shows the chimpanzee Noa (voiced by Owen Teague) help Allan's human character evade being captured by Proximus Caesar (voiced by Kevin Durand ).

William H. Macy, Dichen Lachman, Peter Macon and Travis Jeffery also have roles.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters May 10. 20th Century Studios previously released a trailer in February.