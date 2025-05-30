Hulu has released the title sequence for its upcoming revival of animated series King of the Hill, showing the Hill family's exodus from -- and return to -- the town of Arlen, Texas.

The streaming service shared the opening title sequence for the upcoming King of the Hill Season 14, which shows Hank Hill and his family moving out of their Arlen home, only to return years later.

"After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill," the official synopsis reads. "Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane."

King of the Hill, created by Mike Judge, aired its original 13 seasons on Fox. The original run ended in 2010.

Judge returns to voice Hank Hill, alongside other returning cast members Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss. Johnny Hardwick, who played Dale Gribble in the original 13 seasons, started work on the revival before his death in August 2023.

King of the Hill Season 14 premieres Aug. 4 on Hulu.