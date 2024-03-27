Kinds of Kindness is "a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader," an official synopsis reads.
The teaser shows Stone's character speeding around in a car and Qualley slapping Plemons.
Kinds of Kindness opens in select theaters June 21.
Earlier this month, Stone won her second Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.