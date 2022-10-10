The Kindred series adaptation is coming to Hulu in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service said in a press release Sunday that the new drama will premiere Dec. 13.

Kindred is based on the Octavia E. Butler novel of the same name. The series follows Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who relocates to Los Angeles, where she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time.

"She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana's past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind," an official description reads.

Micah Stock also stars as Kevin Franklin, with Ryan Kwanten as Thomas Weylin, Gayle Rankin as Margaret Weylin, Austin Smith as Luke, David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus Weylin, Sophina Brown as Sarah and Sheria Irving as Olivia.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins serves as writer and showrunner, and executive produces with Joe Weisberg , Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky , Ari Handel, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Jules Jackson and Ernestine Walker.

Johnson is known for playing Bea in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed.