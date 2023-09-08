Country music star Kimberly Perry has given birth in Nashville to her first child, a son she and her husband, Johnny Costello, named Whit.

"Coming in at 7Ibs 8 oz, and 20 in length, Whit and Mama are doing fabulously. This is Kimberly and Johnny's first child," the couple said in a statement to ETOnline Thursday.

Perry also shared several photos and a short video of her newborn on her Instagram page.

"In one short week Johnny and I have moved from a season of BLOOM into a SUPERBLOOM," she captioned one picture of her kissing her sleeping son.

"Our lives have become sweeter, our days have become so much fuller, our sleep has gotten shorter -- our house has truly become a home. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. It's been such a sweet time getting baby Whit here safely and soundly and acclimating as a new family. We can't wait to show him the world -- this bus baby is ready to roll!"

Perry and Costello married in June 2021, three years after her divorce from former professional baseball player J.P. Arencibia.

The Band Perry frontwoman announced her pregnancy in April.