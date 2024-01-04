Kim Kardashian's once popular mobile game has come to an end after nearly 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian : Hollywood, a mobile game that lets players create their own aspiring virtual celebrity is shutting down after pulling in millions of dollars in revenue over its run.

"I'm so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' in the past 10 years," Kardashian said in a statement. "This journey has meant so much to me, but I've realized that it's time to focus that energy into other passions."

The games allows players to mirror Kardashian's life by creating their own avatar and working to achieve "A-List" in a choose-your-own-adventure story featuring cameos from the titular reality TV star and her family members, including Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

The free-to-play game amassed its impressive revenue from in-app purchases, such as buying virtual clothes and accessories for the avatar, which helped it generate $700,000 a day shortly after its June 2014 launch.

Developer Glu in a user forum post said, effective immediately, " Kim Kardashian : Hollywood" will no longer offer in-app purchases and was removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store.

"Players who already have the game will be able to keep playing and use any existing in-game currency until the server shuts down on April 8.

Glu previously said the game was downloaded 145 million times and generated $160 million in revenue in the first two years of business. Glu rode that success to produce other celebrity-based mobile games featuring singer Britney Spears and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Electronic Arts bought the company in 2021 for $2 billion.

Kardashian has put her brand to good use outside of a multimillion-dollar mobile game. Arguably her most successful venture has been creating underwear and apparel brand Skims, which recently expanded into selling clothes for men.

Kardashian also has her own private equity firm called SKYY Partners. Its first investment was in Truff, a trendy condiment company that makes truffle-infused sauces.