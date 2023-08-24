Kim Cattrall made her highly-anticipated cameo in the And Just Like That... Season 2 finale.

The actress, 67, reprised her Sex and the City character Samantha Jones in the episode, released Thursday on Max.

The finale saw Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) prepare for a "Last Supper" party at her apartment before her move. Samantha (Cattrall) planned to surprise Carrie at the bash after Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) informed her of the event.

The cameo showed Samantha call Carrie to let her know she wouldn't be able to travel from London to New York in time.

"My flight's three hours delayed, Carrie," Samantha said. "I won't be able to make it there in time."

Samantha then asked Carrie to put her on speaker so she could say goodbye to the "fabulous" apartment.

Cattrall, Parker, Davis and Nixon starred on Sex and the City, which had a six-season run on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and reprised their roles in the film Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

Cattrall did not return alongside Parker, Davis and Nixon for And Just Like That... following issues with the cast.

News broke in May that Cattrall would have a cameo in Season 2. The actress said on Today in June that filming her scene "felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini."

And Just Like That... was renewed for Season 3 this week ahead of the Season 2 finale.