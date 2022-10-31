Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
UPI News Service, 10/31/2022
Reality TV star Khloe Kardiashian shared photos of her children dressed up for Halloween over the weekend.
"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh.... But I can't wait for Halloween to be over,)" Kardashian, 38, captioned an Instagram snapshot of her 4-year-old daughter holding her 3-month-old brother.
This is the first photo of the infant boy that Kardashian has shared.
He was born via surrogate in July, but Kardashian has not publicly announced his name.
She recently told talk-show host Kelly Clarkson that she does not intend to have any more children.
