Peacock is teasing its end-of-year special hosted by actors and comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.

The streaming service shared a trailer and release date for 2023 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart Kenan Thompson on Tuesday.

Back That Year Up is an hourlong special that will see Hart and Thompson cover some of the biggest moments of the year.

"Hart and Thompson will deliver an unfiltered take on pop culture, sports, social media, and politics with their irreverent humor, inimitable charm, and hilarious points of view," an official synopsis reads.

Simone Biles, Kelly Clarkson, Jim Cramer, Ron Funches, David Alan Grier, Jay Pharoah and other stars will appear as guests.

"We are so excited to bring audiences another 'Back That Year Up' special as we celebrate all the ups, downs, and memorable moments of the past year. Hold onto your party hats, because this is going to be one for the books," Hart said in a press release.

"We're back! Always the best time being together with my brotha Big Kev!!! Join us once again this holiday season as we close out the year with some incredible guests and all the laughs. Happy New Year!" Thompson added.

Back That Year Up is directed by Leslie Small and executive produced by Hart and Thompson.

The special will premiere Dec. 26 on Peacock.