The Cannes Film Festival announced Monday that Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 will premiere at the festival. The film will screen out of competition on May 19.

Costner also co-wrote with Jon Baird. Costner reflected on the last time he attended the festival as a guest.

"It's been 20 years since I've had the pleasure of being on the Croisette," Costner said in a statement. "The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film..."

The films also star Giovanni Ribisi, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Cannes previously announced the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Second Act. The full lineup will be announced Thursday. The festival runs May 14-25.