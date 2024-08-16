The film "explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won -- and lost -- through the blood, sweat and tears of many," a synopsis from the streamer said.
"Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."
Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 2 is expected to premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month.
