Kesha is heading out on tour this fall.The 36-year-old announced dates for her upcoming "Gag Order" tour via Twitter and Instagram Tuesday."Gag Order tour. Who's turning up? Tix on sale 6.2 at 10 a.m. local," Kesha tweeted Tuesday.The tour dates come shortly after the release of Kesha's fifth studio album, Gag Order, earlier this month.The tour will kick off Oct. 15 in Dallas.Gag Order is Kesha's first album in three years and the first since her she accused producer Lukasz Gottwald, known as Dr. Luke, of emotional and sexual abuse.Gottwald sued Kesha for defamation, and as a result of the ongoing litigation Kesha has not commented on the legal dispute.The Judge overseeing the case has set July 26 as the trial date.The tour dates announce are:Oct. 15 - DallasOct. 16 - Austin, TexasOct. 18 - New OrleansOct. 20 - Orlando, Fla.Oct. 21 - AtlantaOct. 23 - NashvilleOct. 26 - Newport, Ky.Oct. 28 - Mashantucket, Conn.Oct. 29 - WashingtonOct. 31 - PhiladelphiaNov. 1 - BostonNov. 3 - New YorkNov. 6 - TorontoNov. 7 - DetroitNov. 9 - ChicagoNov. 11 - MilwaukeeNov. 12 - Prior Lake, Minn.Nov. 14 - DenverNov. 17 - Oakland, Calif.Nov. 18 - Los Angeles