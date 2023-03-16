Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Diplomat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the drama series Thursday featuring Keri Russell

Russell plays Kate Wyler, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. The character must handle international crises and build alliances while also navigating her rocky marriage to her husband and fellow diplomat, Hal (Rufus Sewell).

The Diplomat is created and executive produced by Homeland, The West Wing and Grey's Anatomy writer and producer Debora Cahn.

"The Diplomat is a show about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships," Cahn said in a statement. "It's hard to keep a relationship going, be it a marriage or a military alliance. We change, the world changes, and yet we want these relationships to go on forever."

"It's a show about a bunch of good people doing their best to keep their global and personal partnerships intact without killing each other," she added. "In the world of diplomacy, you're dealing with a lot of rule-bound, protocol-driven behavior, but underneath all that, these are people who sweat, and spill coffee on their clothes, and forget the name of the person they're talking to. All of that is always bubbling under the grandeur and majesty of working with heads of state."

The Diplomat premieres April 20 on Netflix.

Russell is known for starring on Felicity and The Americans, and most recently appeared in the film Cocaine Bear.