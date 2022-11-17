The Kennedy Center and CBS announced on Thursday that the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount +.

This year's honorees are actor George Clooney , Christian pop singer Amy Grant , R&B and soul singer Gladys Knight , Cuban-American composer and educator Tania Leon, and the members of rock band U2.

The Kennedy Center traditionally honors five people annually for contributions to the arts.

The 2022 honorees will be saluted in a ceremony, featuring performances and tributes, at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 4.

"The honors recipients are recognized for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts -- whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures, or television," reads a press release from the Kennedy Center.

"The honoree selection process includes solicitation of recommendations from former honorees, the artistic community, the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, and the general public," the press release continues.