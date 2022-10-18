Kendrick Lamar will livestream his Paris concert on Amazon Music this Saturday.

The sold out concert at Paris' Accor Arena will celebrate the release of Lamar's latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and mark the ten year anniversary of his critically acclaimed second album Good Kid, m.A.A.d City.

Lamar has been promoting his latest album with his 65-date Big Steppers World Tour, which has already featured performances in the United States and Europe and will wrap up in New Zealand in December.

The concert will feature performances from Tanna Leone and Baby Keem and will stream across multiple Amazon platforms including Prime Video, the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. The recorded performance will be available on demand following the livestream.

Fans can tune in on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT.