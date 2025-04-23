The nominations for the 51st annual American Music Awards are in, and Kendrick Lamar leads the way with 10 potential honors, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper, 37, is poised to "tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year should he win in all eight categories," a press release states.

Post Malone follows with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and newcomers Chappell Roan and Shaboozey have seven nods each.

Pop icon Taylor Swift, who has received the most AMA awards since the show's 1974 inception, is up for six this year.

First time nominees include Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marias, Rose, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter and Zach Bryan.

"The American Music Awards is the world's largest fan-voted awards show honoring today's most influential artists and their passionate fanbases," an official event description states.

The show will air on CBS and Paramount+ on May 26.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is slated to host.