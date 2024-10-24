The Hollywood Walk of Fame now features a star honoring Ken Jeong.

The 55-year-old actor is well-known for starring in The Hangover, Crazy Rich Asians, Step Brothers, Pineapple Express, Community, Role Models, The Masked Singer and his Netflix comedy special You Complete Me, Ho, and he is the creator behind Dr. Ken.

Prior to fame, Jeong studied medicine.

"He did his residency at UCLA, and he put in all those thousands of hours to be a doctor, hard to do," said Joel McHale, who was a guest speaker at the ceremony Wednesday.

"And then, you know what Ken said while he was doing that, he said, I think I'll go on some open mics," McHale added.

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said Jeong's transition between the two fields "is a testament to his remarkable talent and dedication."

"In short, the doctor is in!" she said.

Jeong was honored with the Walk of Fame's 2,794th star.

Jeong acknowledged his wife, Tran, calling her his "partner in crime."

"I honestly don't know what I would do without you," he said.

He also expressed his appreciation for his fans.

"This is your star, because you are my star," he said.