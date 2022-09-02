Kelsea Ballerini is back with new music.

The 28-year-old singer released a single and video for the song "What I Have" on Friday.

The "What I Have" video shows Ballerini singing and playing guitar in a sunny field.

"this song was written somewhere in between reflection and eagerness. although ever changing, i'm happy with what i have," she wrote on Instagram.

"What I Have" appears on Ballerini's forthcoming fourth studio album, Subject to Change. Ballerini will release the full album Sept. 23.

Subject to Change also features the songs "Heartfirst" and "Love is a Cowboy."

Ballerini will promote the album with a 10-city tour that begins Sept. 24 in New York, N.Y., and ends Oct. 14 in Mashantucket, Conn.

She will also perform Dec. 31 during the CBS special New Year's Eve Life: Nashville's Big Bash.

