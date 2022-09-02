Kelsea Ballerini is back with new music.The 28-year-old singer released a single and video for the song "What I Have" on Friday.The "What I Have" video shows Ballerini singing and playing guitar in a sunny field."this song was written somewhere in between reflection and eagerness. although ever changing, i'm happy with what i have," she wrote on Instagram."What I Have" appears on Ballerini's forthcoming fourth studio album, Subject to Change. Ballerini will release the full album Sept. 23.Subject to Change also features the songs "Heartfirst" and "Love is a Cowboy."Ballerini will promote the album with a 10-city tour that begins Sept. 24 in New York, N.Y., and ends Oct. 14 in Mashantucket, Conn.She will also perform Dec. 31 during the CBS special New Year's Eve Life: Nashville's Big Bash.News broke last week that Ballerini and her husband, Morgan Evans, will divorce after nearly five years of marriage.