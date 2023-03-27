Kelly Clarkson will release a new album "soon."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old singer and television personality announced her 10th album, Chemistry, on Sunday.

"It is officially time to tell you that I've been working on this project for close to three years now and I wasn't sure I was going to release it, but I am," Clarkson said in a video on Instagram. "The album is called Chemistry."

"I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing, 'cause I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad.' Just one or two emotions," she added of the album title. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it."

Chemistry will mark Clarkson's first non-holiday album in more than five years.

The singer filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020 after nearly four years of marriage.

On Monday, Clarkson also announced that she will launch an accompanying Las Vegas show, Chemistry... An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson, at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in July.

"It's happening, y'all! I'm so excited to announce that I'm finally heading to Las Vegas for 10 shows this summer! I'll be singing all of your favorites... and yes, I'll be singing some new ones, too!" she wrote on Instagram.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The singer will kick off Chemistry... An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson on July 28 and perform through Aug. 19. Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. PDT, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT.

"I'm so excited for these shows and couldn't think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that's what we're going to do!" Clarkson said in a press release.

Fellow singer Adele announced over the weekend that she will extend her Las Vegas residency show, Weekend with Adele, with new dates June 16 through Nov. 4.