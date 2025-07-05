Talk-show host and pop music icon Kelly Clarkson has delayed the start of her Las Vegas residency this weekend due to vocal issues.

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars," Clarkson, 43, wrote on Instagram Friday.

"The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve," the American Idol alum added. "The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can't wait to be back next weekend and show y'all what we've been working on."