Keke Palmer appeared on CBS Mornings today with Gayle King, Vladimir Duthiers, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil to talk about her new movie project Big Boss. But it won't be released in theaters. Instead, it will debut on Palmer's network KeyTV.

She announced the entertainment platform in November. Fresh off the Met Gala on Monday, the 29-year-old Nope actress stopped by the CBS Studios to share her new releases.

"The mission is really to give more voices to the BIPOC creators," Palmer told the CBS Mornings squad. "For me, digitally, I found my voice. It was an opportunity for me to produce my own content, create my own narrative for the kind of entertainer I wanted to be, and through that, I was able to have great brand partnerships."

Big Boss is a semi-autographical look at her life, which stars her real-life mother, Sharon Palmer, who is also her manager.

In the trailer shown on CBS Mornings, Sharon shows support for her daughter who is experiencing some issues with her growing fame. Palmer says, "I'm too Hollywood for real people, and too real for Hollywood." Her mother says 'So what, you're different you don't fit in -- so that's why you stand out.'"

But in the movie, the women acknowledge that their relationship has its challenges.

"She started off as my acting coach, my manager and now she's my business partner," Keke said. "Those things are great. I'm so blessed to not only have a great parent but to have a passion shared with a parent."

She added, "But the reality is that my job also became overwhelming for me. I started to feel so much pressure for everything my parents sacrificed for me to do what I did. Then it became a painful kind of bond because it reminded me of what I sacrificed and what I could be losing."

Palmer directed and says that it was a different kind of challenge.

"I grew up on sets with people like Tyler Perry who were doing everything and I feel like that's why I thought I could do it, and wanted to do it," she says. "But it is unique. I'm interested to see how I'd do when I'm not in it."

Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, the brother of Insecure actor Sarunus Jackson welcomed son Leodis in February. She says family is the backbone of her success.

"What I show in Big Boss is that even when times would get hard or I would run away from my safe place trying to see the world, and see what I could do without them, or what I had to do without them, they were always there in the background waiting for me."

Big Boss the movie and album are coming on May 12.