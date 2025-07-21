Katie Holmes is set to reunite with her Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson for a film trilogy.

"I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS," Holmes wrote on Instagram Monday.

"And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can't wait for everyone to see what we make."

Holmes will write, direct and star in the three-picture project.

The cast is expected to include Jackson, Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr, Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson and Jack Martin.

The first installment is to go into production in New York this summer.

"Happy Hours is a story about two people (Jackson and Holmes) navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love despite life's inevitable obstacles," a press release said.

"The film is a character driven dramedy that explores the emotional journey of young loves who reconnect as adults, with the connective thread of shared joys, loss, and hope."