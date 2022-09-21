Kathy Griffin says she's "still working on" getting her voice back to normal following her treatment for lung cancer.

The 51-year-old actress and comedian discussed the changes to her voice on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.

Griffin had half of her left lung removed in August 2021 following her cancer diagnosis.

"I had lung cancer, they took out half my left lung, and so my voice got some damage," the star explained.

"I am fine, it doesn't hurt, and the important thing is my boobs are still fabulous," she joked.

Griffin expects her voice to eventually return to normal.

"I think it'll get back to normal but I'm not sure. I'm still working on it," the star said.

"I am funnier, because I think I sound non-threatening and demure. That's my new angle," she jokingly added.

Griffin previously described her new voice tone as "Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe " during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December. She said at the time that she is cancer-free.

During Tuesday's episode, Griffin also discussed hosting former White House intern Monica Lewinsky at one of her salon parties. Griffin said Lewinsky told her that she voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, which Lewinsky previously stated in a 2021 interview.