HBO and Max are giving a glimpse of the new series The Regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a teaser trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts

The Regime is a political satire created, written and executive produced by Will Tracy, who also serves as showrunner. The series is directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs.

Winslet stars as the Chancellor, an authoritarian leader who struggles to maintain control of her crumbling European regime.

"The Regime tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows Winslet recruit Schoenaerts' character, a loyal soldier.

Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant also star.

The Regime premieres March 3 on HBO and Max.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Winslet previously starred in the acclaimed HBO series Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown.