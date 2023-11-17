Karol G's Mai±ana Sera Bonito won the top prize of Album of the Year at the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony in Spain Thursday night.

The artist also took home the trophies for Best Urban Music Album, Best Urban Fusion/Performance for "Tqg" featuring Shakira

Shakira won the Song of the Year and Best Pop Song honors for "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53."

"De Todas Las Flores" by Natalia Lafourcade won for Record of the Year and Joaquina was named Best New Artist, while Edgar Barrera scored the statuettes for Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year.

Tu Historia by Julieta Venegas earned the accolade for Best Pop Vocal Album and Decimo Cuarto by Andres Cepeda was voted Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Tego Calderon picked up the prize for Best Reggaeton Performance for "La Receta" and " Coco Chanel " by Bad Bunny and Eladio Carrion was deemed Best Rap/Hip Hop Song.

Barrera went into the competition with a leading 13 nominations, followed by Karol G, Shakira, Camilo and Keityn with seven nominations each.

Sebastian Yatra, Danna Paola, Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega hosted the ceremony.