Colombian hitmaker Karol G scored two trophies at the 2025 Premios Juventud in Panama City, Panama, including the coveted Artist of the Year award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Latin youth ceremony Thursday, staged outside the United States for the first time, also saw her win Tropical Hit for "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," a track whose music video has already surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.

Created in 2004 by Univision, Premios Juventud recognizes youth-driven trends across music, film, television and social media. Traditionally based in Miami, the show relocated to Panama this year to showcase the country's influence on urban music and expand the awards' international reach.

"Bringing Premios Juventud to Panama was about honoring Latin heritage and giving space to new voices," Univision said in a statement.

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny emerged as the night's biggest winner, taking home three trophies out of his six nominations. He was awarded Best Urban Track for "DTMF," Best Urban Collaboration for "Adivino" with Myke Towers, and Best Urban Album for Debi­ Tirar Mas Fotos.

As Bad Bunny prepares for his upcoming Debi­ Tirar Mas Fotos world tour, he has already made headlines by announcing that none of the 57 shows will take place in the United States.

Karol G entered the night with four nominations, also competing in Best Urban Track for "+57" and Best Pop/Urban Song for "Latina Foreva." Her double win underscored her dominance in both reggaeton and tropical music.

Colombian pop band Morat was named Favorite Group of the Year, while newcomer De La Rose captured New Female Artist of the Year.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Other winners included Mexican star Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera in the regional Mexican categories, and Dominican singer Natti Natasha, who was also part of the tribute to Panamanian music. In the digital realm, influencer Jessica Judith and YouTube creator Luisito Comunica were recognized for their impact on social media.

The gala, held at Panama's Figali Convention Center, opened with a tribute to the host country's music scene. Performers included living legend of salsa Willie Colon, who delivered a special cover of "La Murga de Panama."

During the performance, Panama City Mayor Mayer Mizrachi Matalon, who supported the event from the outset, appeared in a video celebrating the show and declaring, "Panama ta brillando" -- translated as "Panama is shining."

The tribute also featured reggaeton pioneer Nando Boom, folk duo Samy & Sandra Sandoval, rock group Los Rabanes and Dominican star Natti Natasha.

Beyond the awards, the blue carpet generated headlines of its own. Natasha, pregnant with her second child, drew viral attention in a sparkling black gown. The show was hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira and Dominican TV personality Clarissa Molina.