Vice president Kamala Harris shared advice for young people during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Harris, 58, encouraged kids to pursue their dreams and follow their passions in an interview that aired Thursday.

The vice president fielded questions from 10-year-old reporter Jeremiah Fennell from Las Vegas, who asked Harris what she would tell her 10-year-old self about pursuing her dreams.

"I would say, don't you hear no, that it can't be done or nobody like you has done it, or oh, you're too young or oh, they're not ready for you," Harris said. "Because you know my saying? I eat no for breakfast."

Fennell also asked what advice Harris would give to kids that want to grow up and be president or vice president.

"Follow your passion," Harris said. "Because all said and done, if you are fortunate enough you are going to work very hard, and when you do the work that you enjoy doing, you do it well and all the other things come."

During her interview with Jennifer Hudson Show host Jennifer Hudson, Harris also tackled such topics as the state of women's health care in the United States.

Harris' visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show marked the first time an elected national leader has been featured as a guest on the show.