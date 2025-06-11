Makeup artist Kam Hugh and Drag Race France Season 2 contestant Moon are among the 10 queens competing to win Drag Race France All Stars, which arrives July 10 on WOW Presents Plus.

The upcoming series will follow contestants as they overcome various challenges. Each week, the top performers will participate in a lipsync battle that gives the winner the chance to eliminate someone from the show.

The other queens hoping to score the prize of 30,000 euros include artist Elips, burlesque performer La Big Bertha, Season 3 veteran Magnetica, Season 2 alum Mami Watta, Marvel-inspired performer Misty Phoenix, music artist Piche, Season 2 star Punani and cabaret founder Soa de Muse.

Nicky Doll is set to host, while Daphne Burki will serve as a judge alongside Shy'm and Loic Prigent.

Drag Race France aired in 2022.

Season 1 of Drag Race France All Stars will premiere July 10 at 1 p.m. EDT on WOW Presents Plus.