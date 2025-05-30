Kali Uchis performed "All I Can Say" on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

The singer, 30, appeared in a pale pink dress, with a pink bow in her hair and sheer white gloves. Pink clouds appeared on the screen behind her.

"No I'm not sorry for the dreams that I dream or the life that I live and that's all I can say," she sang.

The song appears on Uchis' album Sincerely, which arrived May 9 and features 14 songs, including "ILYSMIH" which describes her love for her son.

Fans commented on the "50s vibe" of "All I Can Say."

Other tracks include "Heaven is a Home...," "Sugar! Honey! Love!," "Lose My Cool," "It's Just Us," "For:You," "Silk Lingerie," "Territorial," "Fall Apart," "Daggers!," "Angels All Around Me...," "Breeze!" and "Sunshine & Rain..."

Uchis is touring North America through September.