K-pop star Park Bo Ram has died at the age of 30 after suffering cardiac arrest.

"We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11," XANADU Entertainment announced Friday.

"All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness," the statement continued. "It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved's family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace."

Police are investigating the cause of her death, which reportedly happened after a night of drinking with friends.

The singer was known for competing on the TV show, Superstar K2, and for releasing the albums, Celepretty and Orange Moon.

She released the singles, "I Hope" and "I Miss You," earlier this year.