Justin Long is celebrating Kate Bosworth's 41st birthday.

The 45-year-old actor marked the occasion Tuesday by posting a loving tribute to Bosworth on Instagram.

Long shared a slideshow on Instagram featuring photos from his life with Bosworth, including pictures from their wedding.

In the caption, Long reflected on and celebrated Bosworth's experiences in the past year, summing up that, "You were struck by many things and you loved deeply."

Long also hinted at the couple's hopes to have kids.

"One day our kids might ask me 'Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won't let us use?' And I'll say, 'Well, _____, because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world," the star wrote. "Besides, i know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile. And I've been so blessed to have experienced so many fun, wondrous things in this life - things for which I'll never be able to properly express my gratitude - but of all those joys, touching your Mom and making her smile are my favorites."

"They might say 'Ew!' Or 'Why?' And I'd say 'Because she completed all of your Dad's favorite love songs. Even ones he hadn't thought about since he was a kid. Like the theme song of a TV show he loved called FAMILY TIES. There was a line in that song that went like this '...and there ain't no nothin' we can't love each other through...' And one year, when she was 40, your Mom completed that song too. She's simply the best,'" he added.

Long and Bosworth married in New York in May after getting engaged in April.

"I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep. I cherish the days we've had and the ones to come," Long said at the time.

Long recently starred in the Goosebumps reboot, which premiered on Disney+ and Hulu in October. Bosworth's recent credits include the films Confidential Informant and The Locksmith.