Justin Bieber says he feels "broken," "tired" and "angry."

The "One Time" singer, 31, took to Instagram to discuss his mental state Monday.

"People keep telling me to heal," he wrote. "Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues."

He said he's been working his entire life to be the way he was told he needed to be.

"And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry," he continued. "The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am. Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately. Aren't you?"

Bieber captioned his post with a middle finger emoji. Followers in the over 17,000 comments showed their support for the singer and urged him to leave Los Angeles.

The day before, Bieber posted screenshots from an apparent text exchange with a former friend.

"I will never suppress my emotions for someone," he wrote. "Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don't like my anger you don't like me. My anger is a response to the pain I have been through. Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean."

Other posts from that day include images of Jack, his son, and Hailey Bieber, his wife, from his first Father's Day.