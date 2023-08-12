Universal Pictures has announced plans to re-release Jurassic Park back into theaters in honor of the classic dinosaur movie's 30th anniversary.

Starting Aug. 25, the 3D version of the adventure blockbuster will screen in cinemas across North America.

"There's truly no better way to see Jurassic Park than on the big screen," Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures, said in a statement Friday.

"The monumental impact it made back in 1993 stands as a true testament to Steven Spielberg's unparalleled genius. Not only did it firmly secure its place as a timeless classic, but its energy and excitement remain as vibrant as ever. With this release in RealD 3D cinemas across the US and Canada, we're thrilled to offer moviegoers the chance to rediscover this movie once again on a big screen."

The original movie was an adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel directed by Spielberg.

The film was followed by five sequels. The most recent installment was 2022's Jurassic World Dominion, which co-starred Neill, Dern and Goldberg, as well as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.