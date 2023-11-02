South Korean singer Jungkook is headed to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

NBC said in a press release Wednesday that Jungkook, a member of the K-pop boy band BTS, will appear on the NBC late-night talk show Monday, Nov. 6.

Jungkook will give an interview and perform as the show's musical guest. The episode will mark the singer's solo U.S. late-night talk show debut.

Jungkook has previously made 11 Tonight Show appearances with his BTS bandmates.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon teased the news alongside a video that shows him filling out his calendar of guests. In a voiceover, Jungkook calls Fallon's name, then tells the host, "See you soon."

Jungkook will release his debut album, Golden, on Friday. The singer shared a highlight medley for the album Monday and a teaser for "Standing Next to You" on Wednesday. The singer will also perform on Nov. 8 on Today.