'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film
UPI News Service, 12/21/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Jung_E.
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the South Korean sci-fi film Wednesday.
Jung_E is written and directed by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho. The film takes place in "a post-apocalyptic 22nd century, where an A.I. lab leads the effort to end a civil war by cloning the brain of a heroic soldier -- her mother."
The teaser introduces the "A.I. combat warrior."
Late actress Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo star.
Kim and Ryu previously collaborated with Yeon on his series Hellbound, released on Netflix in 2021.
