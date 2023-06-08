Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough and So Help Me Todd star Skylar Astin are set to host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show with exclusive content.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let's gooooo!!!!!! See you Sunday for @TheTonyAwards," Astin tweeted Wednesday.

The program is set to air free on Pluto TV on June 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. EDT.

West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will preside over the main event on CBS after that.

The event honoring excellence in Broadway theater will take place at the United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights.

Some Like It Hot leads the field of this year's nominees with 13, including Best Musical.

& Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked followed with nine nominations each, while Kimberly Akimbo and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street both have eight.

Ain't No Mo', A Doll's House, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt and Parade are each up for six awards.