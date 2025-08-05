Ozark actress Julia Garner is teasing Weapons, a new horror film from Barbarian writer and director Zach Cregger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garner, 31, said the upcoming feature, out Friday, has "a lot of jump scares," when she stopped by The Late show with Stephen Colbert Monday.

She portrays a teacher whose entire class goes missing at the exact same time. The parents of these students blame her.

"It's not like anything I've ever seen or read before, so it's ... really hard to describe," Garner said when asked about the film. "It's like a Marvel movie -- you can't really describe it."

"It's very cryptic," she added "...There is a lot of jump scares."

Josh Brolin also stars in the film and Garner said she was nervous to meet him "because he's one of my favorite actors."

"We had so much fun and so many giggles," she added.

Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan also star.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Cregger directs from a script he wrote.