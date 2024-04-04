Julia Garner to play Silver Surfer in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
UPI News Service, 04/04/2024
Julia Garner has joined the cast of Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot.
Deadline reported Wednesday that Garner, 30, will play a Shalla-Bal version of Silver Surfer in the upcoming film.
The Hollywood Reporter and Variety confirmed the news.
Garner joins previously announced cast members Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm, aka the Thing).
Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer and Eric Pearson wrote the script, with Matt Shakman (WandaVision, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) to direct.
Production will begin this summer, with the film slated for release July 25, 2025.
Fantastic Four is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team.
