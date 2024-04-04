Julia Garner has joined the cast of Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline reported Wednesday that Garner, 30, will play a Shalla-Bal version of Silver Surfer in the upcoming film.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety confirmed the news.

Garner joins previously announced cast members Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm, aka the Thing).

Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer and Eric Pearson wrote the script, with Matt Shakman (WandaVision, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) to direct.

Production will begin this summer, with the film slated for release July 25, 2025.

Fantastic Four is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team.

The comics were previously adapted as Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis, and Fantastic Four (2015), featuring Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Garner is best known for playing Ruth Langmore on the Netflix series Ozark.