Ozark alum Julia Garner and Manhunt actor Anthony Boyle have signed on to star in Netflix's limited series, The Altruists.Garner will play Caroline Ellison and Boyle will portray Sam Bankman-Fried in the fact-based drama."Two hyper-smart young idealists try to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye... only to seduce each other into stealing $8 billion," the streaming service said.James Ponsoldt -- whose credits include Shrinking and The Spectacular Now -- is to direct and executive produce the first episode.Ellison was sentenced in 2024 to two years in prison after she became a key government witness legal proceedings related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year prison sentence for various financial fraud crimes.