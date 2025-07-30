Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new trailer for Zootopia 2, its sequel to the 2016 animated film Zootopia.

The preview, which dropped Wednesday, features the rabbit Judy ( Ginnifer Goodwin ) and her police department partner, fox Nick ( Jason Bateman ), in group therapy.

"We are functioning fine, better than fine," Judy says, adding they don't need to be there.

Their boss, Chief Bogo (Idris Elba), thinks differently, however, and forces them to attend the therapy program.

"It doesn't take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast also includes Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster and Quinta Brunson.

The film arrives in theaters Nov. 26.