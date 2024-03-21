Joshua Jackson will star in a new show from Ryan Murphy.

Deadline reported Wednesday that ABC has given a series order to Dr. Odyssey.

Dr. Odyssey hails from 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

Variety confirmed the news and said the series appears to be a medical procedural drama.

Murphy will co-write the series with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. The trio will also serve as executive producers with Jackson.

The Wrap said Dr. Odyssey is expected to premiere in the fall.

Jackson's recent TV credits include the Paramount+ erotic thriller Fatal Attraction, the Peacock crime drama Dr. Death and the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere.

Murphy has co-created such series as Glee, American Horror Story and 9-1-1.