Oppenheimer's Josh Hartnett is leading the cast of a new Netflix series that is filming in Newfoundland.

The Pear Harbor actor, 47, will star opposite Speak No Evil's Mackenzie Davis , Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton , The King Tide's Willow Kean, Sunny Dancer's Ruby Stokes, The Monkey's Rohan Campbell and Revival's Kaleb Horn in the untitled limited series.

The streamer shared a photograph of the cast taking a selfie as production began. They stood before a large body of water and rolling green hills.

"When a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote Newfoundland town, a hard-bitten fisherman must fight to protect his family, his community and his vanishing way of life," an official synopsis reads.

The Umbrella Academy's Jesse McKeown directs.