Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford are ending their Broadway run in Sweeney Todd.

Producers announced Thursday that Groban and Ashford will give their final performances in the revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical on Jan. 14, 2024.

The Jan. 14 show will conclude Groban and Ashford's 46-week run as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. The pair were both nominated at this year's Tony Awards for their performances.

The Sweeney Todd revival will extend its run into spring 2024. Casting and ticket information has yet to be announced.

Sweeney Todd opened in March at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City. The show has been popular throughout its run, both routinely selling out and grossing above the $1 million mark.

Gaten Matarazzo , Ruthie Ann Miles, Daniel Yearwood, Maria Bilbao, Jamie jackson, John Rapson and Nicholas Christopher also star.

Sweeney Todd is based on the Christopher Bond play of the same name. The musical is directed by Thomas Kail and features music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler.

Groban, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, made his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 in 2016. Ashford previously starred in Broadway productions of Wicked, You Can't Take It With You and Kinky Boots.