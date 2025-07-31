Frozen and Book of Mormon alum Josh Gad has announced he is battling COVID-19 and dropped out of a stage production of the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, set for this weekend at the Hollywood Bowl.

"It truly breaks my heart, but I can assure you all that the show is going to be one of the greatest things you'll ever see," Gad wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

No replacement for Gad has been announced yet. He was to play King Herod in the show, which is running Friday through Sunday.

The production will feature Cynthia Erivo as the title character, Adam Lambert as Judas and Phillipa Soo as Mary Magdalene. Milo Manheim and Raul Esparza co-star.